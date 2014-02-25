Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- A Delmar man is facing disorderly conduct and related charges after police say he was extremely drunk and created a loud disturbance at a bus station in Salisbury.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a deputy responded to a bus station in the 31000 block of Tri County Way Monday afternoon for a report of a disorderly and disruptive patron who would not leave.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a highly intoxicated 55-year-old Robert Shepard. Deputies say Shepard needed help to walk. Deputies say Shepard told the deputy he did not need his name and that he was not going anywhere. Deputies say Shepard, who had urinated and vomited on himself, began cursing and told the deputy that he could not arrest him.

Shepard was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing. After he was arrested, deputies say they found two bottles of whiskey in his possession. He was released on personal recognizance.