Police Seek Suspect in Salisbury Strong-Armed Robbery

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police are looking for a suspect wanted for robbing a woman in broad daylight.

Police said that on Feb. 7, a woman carrying a bank envelope with money was walking home on Spring Hill Avenue when a man approached her and asked her for the time. When she looked down at her phone, police said the man grabbed the envelope and ran away.

An officer of the Fruitland Police Department responded and sent a K-9 unit out to track him but was unsuccessful. Through an investigation, detectives say the man had been inside a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store prior to the robbery. They were able to get images from the surveillance video.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20 years of age, about 5-foot-9, and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black toboggan, gray and a black North Face-style jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for tips that lead to arrest.