Suspects Wanted for Stealing TVs From Walmart

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police are looking for two men they say stole two flat-screen televisions from Walmart last month.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, officers responded to the Walmart on North Salisbury Boulevard in reference to a reported shoplifting. Police say the suspects went into the store, then carried two Phillips 39-inch flat-screen televisions out of the store without paying for them. Police say the two men loaded the televisions into a dark Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer, and drove away.

Through an investigation, officers say they were able to get images from the Walmart surveillance video. Police say one man is described as a white male of medium build and about 5-foot-10. Police say he was last seen wearing a tan or brown Carhartt-style jacket and baseball hat. The second man is described as a white male also of medium build and about 5-foot-10. Police say he was last seen wearing a flannel style shirt or jacket.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Salisbury Police at (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for tips that lead to arrest.