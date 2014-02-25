Former Del. Bank Exec Pleads Guilty to Sex Charge

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A former Bank of America executive will spend at least 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl.
59-year-old Kirk A. Simmons entered the guilty plea at a court hearing Tuesday. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced on June 24.
In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a charge of attempted production of child pornography.
Simmons was arrested in July 2013 outside a Newark hotel where he had arranged with an undercover detective to have sex with the fictitious girl.
He was subsequently fired from his job as a Bank of America vice president.
