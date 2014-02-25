Newark Police Search for Attempted Robbery Suspect

Newark, Del.- Newark police are searching for a man they say attempted to rob a University of Delaware student in broad daylight Tuesday.

Police say around 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, a 28-year-old man left an ATM in the Newark Shopping Center. Police say the man was walking on the north sidewalk of East Main Street when he was approached from behind by another man.

Police say the suspect showed a handgun and demanded the man's property. The victim grabbed the man's handgun and they fought.

Police say after a brief struggle, the victim was able to disarm the man who then ran away. Through investigation, the gun was discovered to be a BB gun. The victim sustained minor cuts to his hands but refused medical treatment.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male about 20 years of age. They say he's between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten with a thin build and very short hair. Police say the man was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with the hood pulled up over his head, a black, flat-brimmed baseball hat, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Fred Nelson at 302-366-7110 ext. 136 or frederick.nelson@cj.state.de.us. You can send an anonymous text message tip by texting 302NPD and your message to TIP411. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com where a reward may be available.