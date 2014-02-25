Authorities React to Possibility of Drug Cases Suspended in Del.

DOVER, Del.- It's not your everyday state police investigation. There are discrepancies with drug evidence amongst several Delaware law enforcement agencies. Authorities say the evidence was compromised at some point after being returned to police departments from the state crime lab.



Delaware State Police tell WBOC, "The controlled substances lab remains secured as investigators conduct interviews and inspect all drug evidence to determine if there are additional compromises."



Every Delaware police agency is also auditing its drug evidence. The investigation has prompted the Department of Justice to ask state courts to suspend all pending drug trials for 60 days.



State prosecutor Kathy Jennings issued this statement to WBOC.



"We have notified defense counsel and the courts to ensure that the due process rights of the accused are protected."



Word of tapering investigation is not sitting well with many defense attorneys.



"We think that should be on a case by case basis," said Assistant Public Defender William Deely. "It's not our fault that medical examiners had a problem."



Deely says delaying court cases hinders those awaiting trial.



"My first concern was for my clients because if cases gets continued they get left in custody or under charges for longer periods of time."



Meanwhile, the Dover Police Department is one of many departments in the state that says it will be cooperating with the investigation.



The long, tedious process of reviewing case files has begun. Dover police tell WBOC, "It is unknown at this time if any of those cases will or have been impacted."