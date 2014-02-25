Family Speaks Out Against Sentencing of Hit-and-run Driver

SEAFORD, Del. - In July of 2013, Dana Passwaters was struck by a vehicle, leading to the mother of three's death . And more than seven months later, the driver Antrell Smack has been charged with "leaving the scene of an accident where a death occurred," facing six months in jail.

But family members of Passwaters tell WBOC they think the judicial system has failed, saying Smack deserves more jail time.

Passwater's mother, sister, and a pair of sisters in laws gathered at the site of the accident Tuesday to express their concerns. They said eight months have passed, but that the pain still feels as strong as on day one. Denise Thomas took a long pause before answering how she felt.

"It's not good," she said with emotion in her voice. "It's not good. It's very sad."

Smack was 20-years-old when he hit 30-year old Passwaters, according to police. After hitting her, he then kept driving. Months later, he was indicted for "leaving the scene of an accident where a death occurred." Last Wednesday, he was sentenced to six months behind bars plus level three probation.

Thomas said this is not nearly long enough of a punishment.



"It's just like saying her life was worth nothing," she said. "I mean if that had been the judges daughter, or a senators daughter, he wouldn't have gotten six months."

The Department of Justice said that the six-month sentencing was within its range of adequate punishments. Someone facing those charges can be sentenced between six months and five years in Delaware.



"This case was resolved after the careful consideration of all the facts and circumstances of the case, including the behavior of all the individuals involved," read a statement issued by the department.

Debbie Passwaters, the mother of the victim, said the minimum punishment isn't enough of a punishment.

"I think it's a slap on the wrist and a slap on the face," she said.

