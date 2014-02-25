Lewes Man Charged with Murder

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Lewes man in connection with the death of 43-year-old Cornelius J. Henry.

Teveya W. Brittingham, 24, is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Brittingham's arrest stemmed from an investigation that got under way shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday when Henry's body was discovered the vestibule of one of the buildings at the Dunbarton Apartments in Georgetown. After officers and medical personnel responded, Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state medical examiner identified Henry's cause of death as homicide by blunt force trauma to the head and neck area.

Brittingham was taken into custody in a nearby apartment shortly after police arrived on the scene. Troopers said Brittingham had a significant amount of blood on the lower portion of his pants and sneakers and a trail leading to the apartment he had entered began at the crime scene. He was transported back to Troop 4 and later held on violation of probation as detectives continued to conduct interviews and contact witnesses.

Police said through interviews and evidence collected at the criem scene, detectives obtained a warrant for Brittingham's arrest on the aforementioned charge. He is being held without bond in the Sussex Correctional Institution.