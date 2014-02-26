1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Del. Car Crash

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware State Police say a woman was killed and two people were injured in a head-on crash on Route 1 two miles north of Smyrna.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers said 78-year-old Brigitte Best of Berlin, Md., was traveling north on Route 1 when she lost control of her Nissa Altima, which traveled across a grass median and into the southbound lanes.

Police said Best's car hit a Ford Express van driven by 25-year-old Leonardo Cruz of Elkton, Md.

Best was pronounced dead at the scene. Cruz and a passenger in his van, 42-year-old Rene Vazquez of Elkton, Md., were taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The occupants of both vehicles were properly restrained at the time of the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation.