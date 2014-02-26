Del. Authorities: N.Y. Alcohol Smugglers Caught in the Act

NEW CASTLE, Del.- Two New Yorkers were arrested Monday in New Castle after investigators say they tried to buy a large amount of alcohol out of state in order to avoid state taxes.

Investigators say that at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, a Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement agent was conducting a routine administrative check at South Dupont Liquors on South Dupont Highway in New Castle when he noticed two young men inside. After checking their identification, investigators say the agent found that one of the men was only 18 years of age.

The agent said that further investigation showed the men, identified as 23-year-old Jun Lin Chen, of Elmhurst, N.Y., and 18-year-old Wei Zheng, of Flushing, N.Y., were in Delaware to buy alcohol to take back with them to New York to avoid that state's taxes. Investigators say both men had a large amount of cash and a long shopping list of the alcohol they intended to buy.

The agent arrested them and a total of $6,830 in cash was taken from them. Chen was charged with attempted illegal transportation of alcohol and Zheng was charged with entering a package store under 21. They were both later released until a future court date.