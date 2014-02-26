Student Arrested for Bringing Knife to Harrington School

HARRINGTON, Del.- A Harrington middle school student is facing weapons charges after authorities say he brought a knife onto a school bus.

Harrington police say officers were called to W.T. Chipman Middle School on Monday after they say a bus driver found a knife on one of the bus seats. Police said the knife was a small kitchen knife with a 3-inch blade.

When the officers arrived at the school, police said the school staff members were already speaking to the 13-year-old Houston, Del., boy. Police said that after an investigation, they were able to determine that the teen brought the knife to school.

The teen was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. He was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and released to the custody of his parents.