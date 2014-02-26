Centreville Woman Killed in Crash

WYE MILLS, Md.- Authorities say slippery road conditions are believed to have been a factor in a Wednesday morning crash near Wye Mills that claimed the life of a Centreville woman.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office said that shortly before 9 a.m., a Ford F-150 pickup operated by 19-year-old Brittany Elizabeth Byington was traveling west on Grange Hall Road when she lost control of the vehicle. Police said the pickup went sideways and was struck in the driver's side by an eastbound Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by William Knotts Jr. of Church Hill.



Investigators said the impact of the crash resulted in Byington being ejected through the rear window of the pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed between Route 213 and Poplar School Road for a period of time while the Sheriff's Office crash investigators processed the scene.