Neighbors Claim Too Much Trash on Salisbury Street

SALISBURY, Md.- Neighbors on one Salisbury street say they are fed up with the litter accumulating on the streets and in front yards.

Vickie Collins said when kids buy items from a store on the corner on Homer Street and Route 13, their trash never finds a garbage can or dumpster. Collins said the trash winds up in the streets on in people's front yards. It has gotten to the point for Collins that she decided to do something about it.

"I have a neighbor boy who I pay to pick up my trash almost daily. And he fills up like a grocery bag just from my house and if he were to go a house or two away, he could do the same thing," said Collins.

Collins went as far as saying she believes her street needs to make a quick improvement.



"I don't want our cute little neighborhood to turn into Detroit," Collins said.

A stroll down the street will show the litter on the ground but not every neighbor believes the issue is as bad as Collins claims. Amy Russell has called Homer Street home since 2010 and believes there are bigger issues to worry about.



"It can be frustrating sometimes when trash floats in from different places but, like I said, it is nothing like it is being made out to be," said Russell.

And Russell went on to say that her street falls well short of the Motor City.



"This is a really nice community, mostly of older people and it's not anything close to Detroit."



Salisbury Mayor Jim Ireton told WBOC that there is a work order in at the Public Works Department for a street sweeper to make its way through the neighborhood.

The city also has a street sweeping schedule online for anyone interested in when their street will be swept. You can find it at: http://www.ci.salisbury.md.us/?page_id=3324