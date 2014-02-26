Bridge Repairs Cause Major Detour in Somerset Co.

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A major detour takes some people more than five miles out of their way in Somerset County, and the detour is expected to last at least six months.



Officials with the county's roads department said a 40-year-old bridge on Stewart Neck Road is undergoing renovations and will be for some time.



"It [use to be] a rough ride going across it, and it has been for years," said Tammy Provost, who lives a mile away from it.



Road department officials said it will take six to eight months to repair the bridge, located on Stewart Neck Road, that has suffered a lot of wear and tear over the years.



The road closure starts a little over two miles on Stewart Neck Road. The detour takes people back out to Route 13 onto Revells Neck Road, and eventually back onto Stewart Neck Road.



Provost owns "Paws N Claws," a kennel, behind her house. She is worried that the detour will affect her business.



"It's added mileage, it's added gas every time we leave our house; it's an issue. I'm not as worried about it for me, but my clients," she said.



Provost said she tries to remind all of her clients about the detour because it takes them seven miles out of the way.



"My fear is that if I forget to tell somebody when it gets really busy here in the summer, it could make them miss their flight, it could put their whole travel plan in complete turmoil from the get-go," she said.



Bridget Desaulniers supports improvements to the bridge, but thinks it could be done in a shorter timeframe.



"I think it probably could be done a little quicker, but I'm happy to see them fixing it."



Provost asked clients to view an updated route for the detour on her website.