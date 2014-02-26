DuPont Nature Center to Reopen

MILFORD, Del. (AP) - The DuPont Nature Center is set to reopen after being closed for the winter.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment says the facility at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday. Spring hours from through May 3 will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The Nature Center is at the intersection of the mouths of the Mispillion River and Cedar Creek. It has indoor freshwater tanks with horseshoe crabs, diamondback terrapins and other aquatic species.

Visitors can watch spawning horseshoe crabs and migrating shorebirds from the center's deck.

Admission is free.