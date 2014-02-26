Salisbury Man Helps People Find Faith at the Movies

Joseph Smith has arranged a special screening of the movie at Regal Cinemas in Salisbury on Thursday night He has bought 127 tickets that he is giving away for free. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- When Joseph Smith saw the trailer for the movie "Son of God," he knew he would see the movie with his family. But then something bigger happened.

"I thought to myself I need to do something bigger, you know, to get the word out and maybe change some people's lives," the Salisbury man said.

Smith has arranged a special screening of the movie at Regal Cinemas in Salisbury on Thursday night He has bought 127 tickets that he is giving away for free.

"I kind of pick and choose who I gave them to," he said. "I mean I wish I could give everyone a ticket but if I'm out and about and I got tickets with me, I'll tell people about the movie and they'll say they want to see it , something hits me and I just hand out a couple of tickets. It's just like giving people a lot of money, they're just happy and it makes me feel good."

Smith might feel good this way but this wasn't an easy thing to do considering his bank account.

"It was a pretty penny, it was probably around $1,500," he said.

But it's all worth it to Smith.

"I know God has got me through a lot of things and I know I need him every day just like a lot of people do," Smith said. "I'm hoping to change some people's perspectives and views on what he did for us. And if I can do that for at least one person out of 127 then I've actually accomplished what I've set out to do."