Panel Sets Opt-out Fees for Smart Meters

BALTIMORE (WBOC/AP)- The Maryland Public Service Commission has set fees for the state's utility customers who do not want smart meters installed in their homes or businesses.

The commission announced the fees on Wednesday for Maryland customers of four utilities. They will become effective for the first full billing cycle after July 1.

The fees are a one-time, upfront fee and a monthly fee. The upfront fee will be payable in three monthly installments.

The upfront fees are $75. The monthly fees are $11 for BGE customers; $14 for Pepco customers; and $17 for customers of Delmarva Power and Light Company and Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.

The commission said the fees are substantially lower than those proposed by the utilities.

According to the commission, for those customers who previously elected to defer installation of a smart meter, the utilities have been directed to communicate with these customers within 60 days of the order. If no action is taken by these interim opt-out customers, it will be assumed that

they wish to remain as opt-out customers and will be subject to the opt-out fees.

The commission said customers who are not scheduled to receive a smart meter until after July 1, 2014, may opt out immediately or after receiving notice from their utility of the installation schedule. These customers will not be charged opt-out fees until the first full billing cycle after the meters have been installed in their community.

For more information about the fees, click here.