Delaware Drug Lab Probe Grows to 21 Cases

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Delaware investigators say they are looking at a growing number of cases where drug evidence disappeared or was tampered with at the state drug lab.

Investigators are now looking at 21 cases and the attorney general's office says the investigation is continuing. Defense attorneys in those cases were being notified Wednesday.

Officials say most of the 21 cases appear to have been closed. They come from all three counties and involve arrests between 2010 and 2013.

Delaware Public Defender Brendan O'Neill says his staff is reviewing prosecutors' list.

Prosecutors have asked state courts for a 60-day hold on all drug trials. Family Court officials say they won't impose a blanket delay and Superior Court and Court of Common Pleas officials have not responded.