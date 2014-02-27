Del. Pardons Board Mulls Teacher Sex Abuse Case

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A former Delaware school teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with a 13-year-old student is again trying to have her sentence commuted.

The state Board of Pardons was scheduled to hear a commutation request from Rachel Holt on Thursday.

Holt was arrested in 2006 and charged with multiple counts of first-degree rape involving a student at Claymont Elementary School. She pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree rape and received a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence.

Investigators said Holt had sex with the boy more than 25 times in one week in March 2006 and that, on at least one occasion, allowed the boy's 12-year-old friend to watch. She also was charged with giving the students alcohol.

The Board of Pardons rejected a commutation request from Holt in 2010.