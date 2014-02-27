Investigation Continues into Woman's Suspicious Death - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Investigation Continues into Queen Anne's Co. Woman's Suspicious Death

Robin L. Pope (Photo: Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office) Robin L. Pope (Photo: Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office)

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Maryland State Police said Thursday they are continuing to investigate the suspicious death of a Queen Anne's County woman whose body was found in the water along the Kent Island shoreline nearly a year ago. Police said they are still trying to determine if 51-year-old Robin L. Pope's death was the result of a criminal act.

Police said that until December 2012, Robin Pope had been living with her husband, Wayne A. Pope Jr., on the 100 block of Beach Road in Stevensville. The couple separated that month and Robin Pope had been staying at a home owned by a female friend on Kent Island, according to investigators.

Police said that shortly after 2 a.m. on March 2, 2013, the Queen Anne's County Emergency Operations Center received a call from Wayne Pope, who reported suspicious circumstances involving his wife. According to police, he said his wife had come by the house late the night before to pick up some belongings, and he had left when she arrived. He reported to police that when he returned home, Robin Pope's car was still in the driveway, but she was not at the home. He also said their dog was missing.

Deputies found Robin Pope's keys, purse, credit cards, and cash still in her vehicle. The dog was found dead on March 2, 2013, in the water near a pier at a home near the Pope's home. An exact cause of death for the dog was not identified, but police said it was determined the dog had not died from external trauma.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on March 23, 2013, Queen Anne's County Emergency Communications received a 911 call from the 500 block of Bay Drive in Stevensville. The caller reported he had been fishing on a pier when he observed a body in the water near the shore. Police and fire department personnel responded and recovered the body of an adult female from the water.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner used dental records to positively identify the body as Robin Pope. The cause and manner of her death were not identified and remain undetermined.

MSP Homicide Unit investigators continue to seek answers and evidence in this case. Although the cause and manner of Robin Pope's death have not been determined, investigators continue to consider the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death suspicious. Because the cause and manner of death have not been determined, investigators said they have not ruled anything out as a possibility, or ruled anyone out as a suspect. All possibilities remain open, police said.

Police said the area where Robin Pope disappeared and was later found dead is isolated, but investigators believe there are people who have information that could be helpful. Anyone who has information, even if they think it is insignificant, is urged to contact the MSP Homicide Unit at the Easton Barrack, at (410) 822-3101.

 

