Wind Turbine to Break Ground This Spring in Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md.- Alpha Energy, Bearing Construction, and the City of Crisfield plan to break ground this spring on the community's first wind turbine.

According to Alpha Energy, a 300-foot tall wind turbine will go up at Crisfield's Waste Water Treatment Facility. Alpha Energy said the turbine will offset 100 percent of the city's municipal power demand.

"This project is a major milestone in the development of renewable energy facilities in Maryland," said Alpha Energy President Marcellous Butler. "Crisfield's Waste Water Treatment Facility is ideally suited for a community-scale wind turbine and passed our rigorous pre-screening criteria. Not only will the project benefit the environment and create jobs, but it will also benefit taxpayers by reducing municipal energy costs."

Alpha Energy said the Maryland Energy Administration and Maryland Department of Environment helped lead this project.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, Feb. 21, with project partners, state and city representatives in attendance, according to Alpha Energy.