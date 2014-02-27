Convicted Dover Drug Dealer Given Life Sentence

DOVER, Del.- A Delaware judge has sentenced a convicted Dover drug dealer to life in prison under the state's "habitual offender" law.

Seanne Godwin, 30, was sentenced Wednesday in Kent County Superior Court.

According to prosecutors, on Oct. 16, 2012, the Delaware State Police Kent County Governor's Task Force was conducting a patrol at the Autumn Run Apartments in Dover when it attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle with several occupants. Prosecutors said the vehicle led police on a chase but once stopped, a search revealed a loaded .22-caliber handgun, drugs (marijuana) and a digital scale. Godwin, who was in the back seat, reportedly told police that he had facilitated a drug deal and was subsequently arrested.

On Dec. 18, 2013, a jury convicted Godwin of drug dealing and second-degree conspiracy following trial in Kent County Superior Court. After securing his conviction, prosecutor R. David Favata petitioned the court to sentence Godwin to life in prison as an habitual offender. Kent County Superior Court Judge William L. Witham Jr. granted the state's motion and imposed the mandatory life sentence on Wednesday. Under Delaware law, offenders convicted of three separate and distinct felonies can be declared a "habitual offender" and sentenced to life in prison.

After initially posting bail following his October 2012 arrest, Godwin was arrested again, in May 2013, for drug dealing (heroin), possession of marijuana, and other charges in a separate case. Those charges remain pending. Godwin has been held behind bars since his May 2013 arrest.

Two other occupants of the vehicle in the Oct. 16, 2012 arrest, 24-year-old Kendric Forman and 21-year-old Tyere Joyner, were also charged and successfully prosecuted in connection with this case.