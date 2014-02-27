Man Indicted in Robberies of Banks

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A former Delaware man has been indicted for the robberies of banks and attempted robberies of post offices in Delaware and Pennsylvania.



Twenty-nine-year-old Blair Thomas Jr. of East Lansdowne, Pa. was indicted Thursday in both states.



Prosecutors say Thomas tried to rob post offices in Lansdowne and Darby, Pa. on Jan. 22. According to the indictments, that same day, Thomas robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Springfield, Pa.



Prosecutors say on Jan. 23, Thomas robbed an M&T Bank in Wilmington, Del.



Thomas is being held in Pennsylvania.