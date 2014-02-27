Wood Pellet Shortage Causing Inconvenience for Delmarva Residents

SALISBURY, Md.- Freezing nights and cold days ahead means many people on Delmarva will need the heat turned on. But a few weeks back some people didn't have that option because of either a shortage of wood pellets or propane and it looks like not much has changed. Demand is still high but the supply remains low, especially with wood pellets.

The wood pellets in Betty Edwards' Salisbury home were burning on Thursday but she knew it wouldn't last her very long.

Edwards said she had been calling around to get some more but people have been scooping them up fast.





"I have been trying to keep this on," Edwards said about her wood pellet oven. "And if it's too cool in here then I will turn the oven on for a while and still continue to look around."





Susan White, of Farmers and Planters Company in Salisbury, said that she was keeping her fingers crossed with hopes of getting her supply by the following week.





"We have a lot of elderly and they are low income," White said, "and they come in with like $20 a week, they get four bags at a time and that's what they depend on for their heat source."





Meanwhile, some propane companies like Peninsula Oil and Propane in Seaford were doing better when it comes to their supply of propane.

"About three weeks ago propane was at 25 percent, now we are at about 50 percent of what we can get from our terminal and distributors and the prices are gradually going down," said Steve Palmer, who is the company's division manager.





Editor's note: Betty Edwards said that she may have to use her oven to heat up her home but fire departments strongly discourage people from choosing that as an alternative option.