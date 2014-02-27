Delaware Panel Denies Commutation in Teacher Sex Case

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A former Delaware school teacher serving 10 years in prison for having sex with a 13-year-old student has lost a second bid to have her prison sentence commuted.

The state Board of Pardons voted unanimously Thursday to reject a commutation request from 42-year-old Rachel Holt.

Holt was arrested in 2006 and charged with multiple counts of first-degree rape involving a student at Claymont Elementary School. She pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree rape and received a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence.

In denying commutation, board members cited the nature of the crime and the relatively small amount of time that might be knocked off Holt's remaining prison term were they to recommend that the governor commute her sentence.

The board rejected an initial commutation request from Holt in 2010.