Maryland Democrats Pushing for Foreclosure Protection

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Two of the Maryland House's more liberal Democrats are pushing for new protections against foreclosures: a six-month freeze on foreclosures and a ban on deficiency judgments.

Aisha Braveboy, a Prince George's County delegate running for attorney general, testified for the moratorium bill Thursday before the House Environmental Matters Committee. She said it could save homeowners struggling through bureaucratic delays with banks, such as lost paperwork.

Heather Mizeur, who is running for governor from Montgomery County, argued for banning deficiency judgments. Judges sometimes impose these on homeowners who default on their mortgages when the sale of their homes doesn't cover what they owe.

Bank representatives testified Thursday that Maryland has already done enough to protect homeowners since 2008. They worry these bills would hamper the market recovery.