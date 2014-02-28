Del. Judge Rejects Blanket Stay on Drug Cases

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The head judge of Delaware's Superior Court has rejected a request by state prosecutors to suspend all drug trials for 60 days pending an investigation of alleged evidence tampering at the state drug-testing lab.

Judge James Vaughn issued a directive Thursday saying he didn't believe a blanket stay of drug cases was warranted. But he also said that for trials scheduled for March involving evidence submitted to the testing lab, continuances will be granted upon prosecutors' request.

Authorities have identified at least 21 cases from 2010 to 2013 in which drug evidence appears to have been tampered with, substituted or gone missing after being submitted to the state medical examiner office's Controlled Substances Laboratory. Most of those cases are closed.

Testing at the lab, which handles about 6,000 drug evidence cases a year, has been suspended.