Man Wanted Since 1987 Arrested in Puerto Rico

WILMINGTON, Del.- The U.S. Marshals Service says a 73-year-old man wanted in Delaware since March 1987 has been arrested in Puerto Rico.

Officials say Miguel Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday, decades after he failed to appear for a trial on an unlawful sexual intercourse charge.

Wilmington police contacted the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 12, with information indicating Gutierrez was in Puerto Rico and requesting his arrest. Officials said Gutierrez was arrested in Isabel on Feb. 26, and presented for extradition to Delaware.