MTA Will Spend $500,000 on Bay Bridge Signs

BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Transportation Authority officials say they will spend $500,000 on signs to improve safety on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge before the summer travel season.



The safety upgrades announced Thursday include a new requirement that vehicles use their headlights at all times on the bridge.



The authority will install curve warning and speed limit signs and signs that advise motorists of their speeds. During heavy congestion, "Congestion Ahead" signs with flashers will activate to warn motorists of the potential for slowed or stopped vehicles. The authority will also install signs reminding motorists to use their headlights at all times and avoid tailgating.



Officials say the upgrades are part of $300 million in capital projects planned for the bridge in the next six years.