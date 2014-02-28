Strine Sworn in as Delaware Chief Justice

WILMINGTON, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware's new chief justice has officially taken over the reigns as head of the state's judiciary.

Leo E. Strine Jr. was sworn in Friday as Delaware's eighth chief justice in a courtroom ceremony held Friday morning at the New Castle Courthouse in Wilmington.

Strine received the oath of office from his predecessor, Myron Steele, who retired last year.

Gov. Jack Markell and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper were among those on hand for the ceremony.

Strine had served since 1998 on Delaware's Court of Chancery, a nationally known venue for resolving disputes involving some of the world's largest companies, many of them incorporated in Delaware. He became head judge of that court in 2011.

Before becoming a judge, Strine worked as a corporate litigator and served as chief counsel to Carper when he was governor.