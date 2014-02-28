House Passes Bill Criminalizing 'Revenge Porn'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland House of Delegates has approved a measure making it a crime to post so-called revenge porn.

Delegates passed the bill 130-0 Friday morning.

Among several competing versions that went to the House Judiciary Committee, committee members chose one filed by Del. Luiz Simmons. It sets the penalties at two years in prison and a $500 fine. Another bill by Del. John Cardin included significantly stiffer penalties, including five years imprisonment.

Revenge porn is the practice of posting an ex-lover's nude photos on the Internet. However, Simmons' bill applies to any image of a person that causes "serious emotional distress" when another person maliciously posts it online, whether or not the image is nude.

Simmons said he believes this bill could serve as a model for other states.