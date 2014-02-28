Md. Senate Passes Dog Bite Liability Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland Senate has approved a measure that would hold dog owners liable for bites, but give owners a chance to rebut a presumption of liability in court.

The Senate passed the bill 45-0 on Friday.

The measure is a compromise to address a 2012 ruling by the state's highest court that found pit bulls to be an "inherently dangerous" breed.

The bill would apply to all dogs and hold owners liable when dogs bite people. It would up to a jury to decide if an owner is able to rebut a presumption that the owner should have known the dog was dangerous.

The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.