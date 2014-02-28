Man Charged With Carjacking Taxi Cab Driver

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police have arrested a suspect accused of carjacking a taxi cab driver at knifepoint early Friday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of North Division Street and Route 50. According to police, an Academy Taxi driver had just picked up a passenger at a restaurant and was taking him home.

Investigators said that while the vehicle was stopped at a traffic signal at the intersection of Mill Street and Route 50, the passenger, identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Michael Dow, of Salisbury, got out of the taxi and began urinating in the roadway. The taxi cab driver told Dow to stop urinating and get back inside the car. Police said that when Dow got back inside the cab he displayed a knife and told the victim to keeping driving. The victim drove the taxi to the area of North Division Street and Route 50 and stopped the taxi. Police said the victim then pushed the knife away from his body and fled from the taxi. Investigators said Dow then got into the driver's seat and drove away. The taxi driver was not injured during the incident, according to police.

Officers located the vehicle stopped at the intersection North Division and Isabella streets where they said they immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage upon Dow. They took Dow into custody and recovered the knife, police said.

Dow was charged with robbery, carjacking, first-degree assault, reckless Endangerment, theft of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. He was then turned over to the custody of Wicomico Central Booking.



