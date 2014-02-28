Suspect Charged in Sawed-off Shotgun Holdup

SALISBURY, Md.- Police have arrested a Salisbury man accused of using a sawed-off shotgun to hold up another man.

George Irving Brown, 35, is charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, firearm used in a crime of violence and theft less than $1,000.

Police said that at around 4 a.m. Thursday, the victim had been inside a home located on the 400 block of Barclay Street with someone known to him as "T.J." According to investigators, the victim left the home and began walking home when he noticed "T.J." and his girlfriend following him. Police said that is when "T.J." displayed a sawed-off shotgun and demanded cash, cigarettes and a cellphone from the victim. Authorities said that once "T.J." was given the victim's property, he fled the area. During the course of the investigation, detectives said they identified "T.J." as Brown.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team located Brown at the Barclay Street home. Police said a search and seizure warrant was executed at the home and a gun and cellphone were recovered. Brown was taken into custody on the aforementioned charges and turned over to Wicomico Central Booking.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165.