Suspects Sought After Man Attacked in Salisbury City Park

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are looking for two suspects wanted for beating a man in the Salisbury City Park.

Salisbury police said that at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the victim was walking along a path near the intersection of North Park Drive and Beaver Dam Drive when two suspects knocked him to the ground and kicked him several times. The suspects then ran away. The victim was treated at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

The suspects are described as a black male and a black female, between 15 and 18 years of age, approximately 5-foot-6 and with thin builds. The male suspect was additionally described as having close-cut hair while the female's hair was several inches long.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers routinely pays cash rewards in amounts up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Callers in this case who provide information, even anonymously, will be eligible for a cash reward.