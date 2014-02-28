Suspect Sought in Dover for ID Theft, Credit Card Fraud

Video surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for identity theft as well as a possible suspect vehicle.

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing an elderly victim's credit card and using it at several city businesses.

Police said the unknown male suspect used the victim's credit card on Feb. 4 at the Target on John Hunn Brown Road, the Sbarro at the Dover Mall, the Chipotle on North DuPont Highway and the Staples, also on North DuPont Highway.

Investigators said that at this time it is unknown how the victim's credit card was stolen. The suspect may be driving a silver Honda SUV.

Anyone with information as to the suspect's identity is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111. You may also submit an anonymous tip with Delaware Crime Stoppers by phone at: 1-800-847-3333 or online at: http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

