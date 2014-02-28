Ocean City's Tall Ship Proposal Could Sink or Swim

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 16th century Spanish Navy Tall Ship replica had to squeeze through the Route 50 Drawbridge when it came to Ocean City last summer. That wasn't the only problem. Councilman Dennis Dare is worried about the depth of the Isle of Wight Bay.



"The first time was a steep learning curve," said Dare, as he referred back to the Spanish galleon. " It was a matter of whether the channel was really big enough, and deep enough."



Town officials said the channel, running along the Isle of Wight Bay is about dredged twice a year; at times to a depth of 12 feet. But Dare said it doesn't last for too long.



"Mother nature deposits the sand and she takes it away as well," said Dare. "It's too early to speculate."



Steve was one of many to climb onboard the 16th century wooden replica last summer.



"I have been to tall ship events before and I was really excited one was coming to Ocean City," said "Steve," of Ocean City.



Town officials hope to bring three tall ships this summer.

In the meantime-- some watermen hope the west ocean city harbor is dredged first.



"I am sure that's because of business," said Steve, who sails at sea. "The watermen over there [West Ocean City] make their living at sea, on the water. So we certainly have to address those issues first."



