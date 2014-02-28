Kenton Company Expands Recall to Sour Cream Products

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware company that recalled cheeses after some of the products were linked to a death in California and illnesses in newborns has expanded that recall to sour cream products.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said Friday that Roos Foods expanded its recall to include Crema Pura Mexicana Cultured Sour Cream produced at its Kenton plant. Anyone who has those products should destroy them.

The company recalled 16 varieties of cheese earlier this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the recalled products are linked to a listeria outbreak.

The products were distributed in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. The CDC said there was one death in California and seven illnesses in Maryland.

Three of those sickened were newborns.