Wicomico County Residents Weigh in on Marijuana Legalization Bills

SALISBURY, Md.-Talks of possibly legalizing marijuana in Maryland are not new. The Free State is considering two bills that legalize and tax pot.

Kellie Knopp of Fruitland said that just because Colorado and Washington State legalized marijuana, Maryland doesn't have to follow suit.





Knopp said that even if pot became legal, with the possibility of pumping millions of dollars into the state, she would still not change her mind .





"The simple fact is that our government needs to stop spending money," Knopp said, "they don't spend money to cut the deficit and we are already taxed enough in Maryland. Putting the lives of citizens at risk for death or injury for the purposes of gaining money is not acceptable with me."





Right now there are two marijuana bills before the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee: One that would legalize the drug and another would reduce the penalty to a $100 fine.





Wicomico County Sheriff, Mike Lewis took his opposition all the way to Annapolis this week. Lewis said that if one drug is legal then criminals will go after other illegal and dangerous drugs to make their money off of.





"When we start with marijuana, do we now legalize cocaine? legalize heroine?" Lewis remarked, "I mean they are talking about taxing, regulating and controlling, well we are already regulating, taxing and controlling prescription drugs which is already the more heavily abused drug in our neighborhoods yet look at where we are with that."





Jason Perkowski of Salisbury said he supports the legalization for many reasons and one of them is how the move will help take out the whole black market aspect.





"My biggest thing is that the violence will go way down," Perkowski said, "people won't have to be on the streets to get it and worry about getting mugged when you can get it safely."





Some people said that if alcohol can be legal then marijuana should be as well, but the opponents say they will fight the bill tooth and nail in hopes of clearing out the smoke for good.





Last year, Governor Martin O'Malley signed a bill that makes medical marijuana legal in the state.





However, O'Malley has said, he is not in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in Maryland.