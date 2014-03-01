Jamaican National Sentenced for Selling Drugs in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) - A Jamaican national who prosecutors say imported and sold marijuana and cocaine in Maryland has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Thirty-five-year-old Jerome Castle, who is in the United States illegally and lived in Pikesville, was also ordered to forfeit seven properties, more than $411,000 worth of jewelry and 98 pairs of men's shoes at sentencing Friday in federal court in Baltimore.

Castle was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana and other offenses.

Prosecutors say Castle and other conspired to import and sell drugs in the Baltimore area.

Investigators arrested Castle's conspirators as they accepted a 500-pound shipment of marijuana at a building in Baltimore. Prosecutors say Castle fled in a pickup truck and led police on a chase that exceeded 100 mph.