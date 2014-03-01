Three Fires In Two Counties, Two Firefighters Injured - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Three Fires In Two Counties, Two Firefighters Injured

Posted:

HARRINGTON, Del. -It was a busy day on Saturday for firefighters in Delaware.

Firefighters battled three fires in two Delaware counties. Two were sent to a hospital.

The first incident happened around 1 p.m. In the 300 block of Hayfield Road in Harrington. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a poultry building. According to Harrington assistant fire chief Kenny Brode, the building was destroyed. There were no chickens inside.

Two firefighters were injured while performing suppression activities. One male firefighter was transported to the Christiana Hospital in Newark for smoke inhalation. A second male firefighter was transported to the Bayhealth - Kent General Hospital in Dover, also suffering smoke inhalation. Both firefighters were listed in stable condition.

Brode says the two firefighters are from Felton. Brode says eight fire companies responded to the scene, including crews from Greensboro and Goldsboro, Maryland. Along with Harrington and Felton, other companies assisting were from Houston, Farmington, Greenwood and Bowers Beach.

A second fire broke out in Sussex County around 1:30 p.m. Saturday destroying a historic home in the 200 block of S. Washington Street in Millsboro.
 
The fire caused $350,000 in damage to Bennie Smith's Funeral Home. The owner tells WBOC, a woman lived in a second-story apartment. She managed to escape uninjured.

"It was a fire on the second floor of the funeral home that extended into the attic and the basement. It's an older balloon construction-style building which makes it hard to find and put out the fire," said Matt Warrington, Fire Chief for the Millsboro Fire Company.

Warrington says there was no evidence of bodies waiting to be cremated or being prepped for burial found inside the home.

Warrington says the home was built in the early 1800's and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

A third fire happened around 4 p.m. near Dover.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the unit block of South Fairfield Drive, Fairfield Farms, off South State Street. The Camden Wyoming Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames shooting from the two story dwelling.

State fire investigators were called to the scene and conducted the investigation. The fire originated inside a trash container in the attached two car garage. Ashes from a wood stove ignited combustibles inside the plastic trash container.

Damage was estimated at $100,000. There were no reported injuries.

