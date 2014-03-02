Salisbury Police See Success With High Point Intervention Model - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Police See Success With High Point Intervention Model

SALISBURY, Md.- Cleaning up crime, protecting communities and making neighborhoods a safer place to live: these are just a few of the many things Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan said the department has been working toward for years.

Last summer, the department adopted the High Point Crime Reduction model which is a strategy that law enforcement in High Point, N.C., came up with in the 1990s.

Duncan said the goal of the model is to assist police and the community reduce violent crime by repeat offenders. 

WBOC spoke with Darill Maynes who said that if it wasn't for the program, her teenage daughter could have been in a lot of trouble.

"She was completely going down the wrong path," said Maynes about her 13-year-old daughter Heaven. "It was either her way or no way."

But Heaven said that she had her reasons and one of them is when her older brother, whom she looked up to, got locked up.

"It seemed like I lost my best friend," Heaven said, "and I felt like I had no one else."

Darill said the emotional impact was so severe that she didn't know what to do about her daughter's out of control behavior. That's until Darill said enough is enough and took her daughter to a community meeting at a local high school.

Darill said she referred to the intervention meeting as 'talking sense' into kids going down the same path as her daughter was. 
     
"She thought they were joking with her, but then she noticed that they (police officers) were checking up on her at school and they don't need my permission to do that, they can just pop up there any time they want to," Darill said.

The High Point Model is a program that Duncan said she is invested in. The department along with the Safe Streets Coalition, deployed the strategy to see if it would make a difference in some of their high crime neighborhoods. 

"We identify these individuals, target them and then instead of prosecuting them we have them come in for a' Call In,' " Duncan said, "we explain exactly what we had on them and then offer them a different path."

It's the kind of path that Darill said would not be possible for her daughter if it weren't for the vested interest of police and other community members with good intentions. 

"You know these streets are not for them," said Darill.

"I'm staying out of trouble and I am not going out like everybody else going out there and fighting and doing what they are doing," said Heaven, "I will not get involved, I want a future."

Duncan said she credits the program for playing a big role in curbing crimes in some neighborhoods.

She said one of them is the Doverdale community where she said there were eight robberies in 2012 but in 2013 that number was down to five.

Duncan went on to say that there were 49 assaults in 2012 but that went down to 34 in 2013 in Salisbury.

 

