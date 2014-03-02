People Take Advantage of Mild Weather Ahead of Snow Storm

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury City Park drew plenty of visitors today ahead of a major winter snow storm.



People turned out to walk their dogs, ride their bikes and do exercise. Jamie Robson was happy to workout outdoors. Like others, she is tired of winter.



"It's been a little brutal and really cold," Robson said. " I'm from Pittsburgh originally, so I love the snow, but it's been really cold. I'm not use to that down here."



Nancy Roisum joined her martial arts class at the park. She said the group has a back-up plan for the cold, wet weather.



"We adapt. We just go into somebody's heated garage and [workout] there," Rosium said.



The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that takes effect late tonight on Delmarva. Forecasters said some places could get up to a foot of snow.



Some people at the Food Lion in Salisbury started preparing for it. Paige Diskin was one of them.



" I sent my husband for the water bottles, that was on the top of our list, " Diskin said.

Diskin says she loaded her basket with snacks, fruits and "comfort foods" for the days that she may be snowed in.



Unlike Diskin, Rosium was not worried about preparing for the storm.



"I really don't have much preparations to do after going through this all winter long, " she said. " I sort of have everything ready."



Officials with Maryland's State Highway Administration urge people to stay off the roads Monday morning.



Rain and sleet will move in ahead of the snow, which will cause hazardous conditions.