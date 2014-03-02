Code Purple Shelters Open Across Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Code Purple Shelters Open Across Delaware

(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

NEW CASTLE, Del. – With a winter storm expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds and falling temperatures overnight into Monday, Code Purple locations have been established across Delaware to help people who are homeless find shelter. The duration of the shelters are subject to weather conditions and the resources of the coordinating agency or place of worship.

People with emergency housing needs are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to be directed to the most appropriate shelter or service. 

NEW CASTLE COUNTY

Wilmington

The Salvation Army activates Code Purple when necessary. On Sunday night, the Salvation Army shelter, 400 N. Orange St., will be open. Men will be provided a cot set-up in the gymnasium and women will be provided accommodation in the women's shelter. An evening snack and continental breakfast will be served. 

On Monday and Tuesday, Friendship House will enact Code Purple. Volunteers provide soup and sandwiches. Friendship House provides hot beverages, paper and cleaning products. The shelter will be open each day from 1 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew, 720 N. Orange St., Wilmington. 

After 8:30 p.m., those at the sanctuary will go to the Salvation Army shelter, 400 N. Orange St. Men will be provided a cot set-up in the gymnasium and women will be provided accommodation in the women's shelter. An evening snack and continental breakfast will be served. 

For more information about Code Purple nights, call Bill Perkins at (302) 559-5716

Newark

A coalition of 10 Newark faith communities offers emergency sanctuary from dusk to dawn (6 p.m.-6 a.m.). Eight local churches rotate in serving as the host site. Volunteers from local faith communities and community organizations support guests who are homeless in a church common room with access to bathrooms, a light evening meal, hot beverages and blankets. 

Those in the Newark area who are in need of sanctuary from the cold weather are encouraged to call (302) 544-0165, and sign up for services with the Newark Empowerment Center. The center's office hours are 1-4 p.m. The host overnight sanctuary locations for the Newark Empowerment Center are:

  • Monday (March 3): Newark United Methodist Church, 69 E. Main St., Newark. Doors open at 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday (March 4): First Presbyterian Church, 292 W. Main St., Newark. Doors open at 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday (March 5): St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 701 S. College Ave., Newark. Doors open at 6 p.m.

KENT COUNTY

Women and children can receive Code Purple shelter and food at Shepherd Place, 1362 Governors Ave., Dover, starting Sunday, March 2, until the weather breaks. Eight cots, plus crib and bassinet are available. Doors open for 5 p.m. dinner. The shelter is in need of volunteers, food and meal planning, and additional supplies. 

Men can receive Code Purple shelter and food at Mt. Carmel Church, 117 N. West St., Dover, starting Sunday, March 2, until the weather breaks. Fifteen cots are available. Doors open for 5 p.m. dinner. The shelter is in need of volunteers, food and meal planning, and additional supplies.

SUSSEX COUNTY

On Sunday, March 2, people in need of overnight sanctuary are encouraged to go to Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach. Starting Monday and continuing through Thursday, the shelter will move to Faith United Methodist Church, 37439 Oyster House Road, Rehoboth Beach. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The facility does not have the capacity to house families; only single individuals can be hosted at this time. For more information, call Nan Ruhl, director of Immanuel Shelter, at (302) 604-2619

Ruhl said the overnight sanctuary would take individuals who are homeless in Kent County or elsewhere who can get to the shelter. 

CENTRALIZED INTAKE: HOMELESS PREVENTION RESPONSE SYSTEM

Centralized Intake is a statewide program that provides an efficient and effective process for assessing individuals and families who are experiencing a housing crisis, identifying the most appropriate housing intervention needed to end their episode of homelessness, and referring them to crisis services and/or shelter to meet their immediate needs.

Anyone experiencing a housing crisis is urged to call 2-1-1.  The operator will ask a few questions to determine if they would benefit from prevention services in the community or if they need to be assessed by a housing specialist. 

