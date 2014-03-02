Md. Officials: Travel Only if Necessary in Storm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Maryland officials are urging state residents to refrain from traveling during Monday's winter storm if possible.

Gov. Martin O'Malley issued a statement Sunday, urging residents to exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary. He says employers should consider worker and customer safety when deciding whether to open for business on Monday.

Many schools across the state have canceled school Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the region from 7 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service is predicting 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible in central Maryland and Baltimore. More snow is predicted in the Washington area with 6 to 10 inches.

Forecasters say rain will change to freezing rain and sleet overnight. Then heavy snow will fall through Monday.