Worcester Co. Emergency Services Issues Travel Advisory

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The snow has started to cover the sand and the roads in Ocean City, as another winter storm travels across Delmarva today. With freezing temperatures and a mixture of snow and sleet,

WBOC NewsWatcher Elizabeth Braune took this photo in front of Snow Hill High School, in Worcester County, Md., on Monday, March 3, 2014.

SNOW HILL, Md.- The Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Worcester County Emergency Services are warning travelers that the Maryland State Police snow emergency plan is in effect from now, Monday, March 2, through the Tuesday morning commute.

Parking on state roads and streets designated as snow emergency routes is prohibited. Vehicles abandoned on the roadside for any reason during the winter storm will be subject to immediate tow, according to officials. They said vehicles traveling the roadways should be equipped with all-season radials or snow chains.

Officials strongly urge residents to remain indoors and stay off the roads. They also said roadway travel is highly treacherous due to a mix of falling snow, ice, wind and freezing temperatures.