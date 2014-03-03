Snow Closures Delay Md. Standardized School Tests

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP/WBOC)- A snowstorm has delayed the start of Maryland School Assessment standardized testing in at least some of the state's 24 school districts.

The Maryland State Department of Education had scheduled the tests to be administered statewide from Monday through March 12. But schools across the state were closed Monday by a winter storm that brought several inches of snow to the region.

A department spokesman says there is plenty of time built into the test calendar for districts to adjust their test schedules.



Baltimore City Public Schools says it's postponing the start of testing from Tuesday to Wednesday. The district says missed tests can be made up Friday, and next week's testing will be back on the original schedule.



This round of tests is for reading and mathematics in grades 3 through 8.

