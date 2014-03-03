Del. Governor Lifts State of Emergency in Kent, Sussex Counties

WBOC NewsWatcher Damssaul Dufrene took this photo of Route 9 near Lewes, Del., Monday, March 3, 2014.

WBOC NewsWatcher Robert Terwilliger took this photo of a snow-covered street in Greenwood, Del., Monday afternoon, March 3, 2014.

DOVER, Del.- Delaware Gov. Jack Markell has lifted a state of emergency and driving warning in Kent and Sussex counties, but urged motorists to exercise caution after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the mid-Atlantic region.

The driving warning for Kent County was lifted effective at 6 p.m. on Monday, and 8 p.m. in Sussex County. The warning had been lifted in New Castle County earlier in the day at 2 p.m.

About 4 inches of snow was expected in New Castle County, and 6 to 8 inches in Kent and Sussex.

Markell warned that temperatures are expected to fall to single digits overnight. He advised motorists to continue to exercise caution if they need to travel.

Government offices and all schools in Delaware were closed Monday.

