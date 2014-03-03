Standardized Tests to Start This Week in Md.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland schools plan to start their annual round of standardized tests this week, despite legislators' efforts to cancel them this year.

The Maryland School Assessments don't reflect curriculum changes associated with the Common Core State Standards, which Maryland adopted in the fall. Del. Eric Luedtke and Sen. Nancy King have pushed bills to cancel this year's standardized tests or switch to a different model.

They said the outdated tests would waste classroom time and diminish the confidence of some students who scored poorly.

But those bills haven't made it through legislative committees. Luedtke said Monday the timeline was too short.

However, he said the initiative sparked important conversations about the purpose and value of standardized tests. It also garnered public interest in other facets of the Common Core transition.