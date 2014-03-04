Another Blast of Arctic Air Follows Latest Snow - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Another Blast of Arctic Air Follows Latest Snow

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP/WBOC)- The seemingly endless winter dumped a half a foot snow on the ground in parts of the South, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, and many areas- including the Delmarva Peninsula- on Tuesday morning saw something even more unusual in March: a blast of Arctic air that sent temperatures plummeting into the single digits.
 
Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport broke a 141-year-old record low temperature, reaching 4 degrees. The National Weather Service said the low reached early Tuesday broke a 5-degree record set on the day in 1873. It was also a record low for the month of March. Dulles International Airport - also outside Washington - tied a 1993 record for the month at -1 degree.
 
Both airports broke record lows two days in a row.
 
Schools and government offices along the East Coast, including on Delmarva, were closed Tuesday or delayed opening. Virginia State Police said slickened roads were factors in three traffic deaths. And authorities in Maryland's Prince George's County said a 60-year-old woman died after shoveling snow there.
 
Blame it on a return of the "polar vortex."
 
"That is the buzzword this winter, the polar vortex. That cold air just kind of migrates around the poles and the extreme northern latitudes all the time," said Jim Lee, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va. "The jet stream enables that colder air to move down the East Coast."
 
Monday's snowstorm followed a pattern that's become routine. Schools and government offices were closed. Federal workers stayed home - the fourth weather-related shutdown this season. Young adults gathered on the sloppy, slushy National Mall for a semi-organized, afternoon snowball fight.
 
Tourists, who flock to the nation's capital 365 days a year, were seeking out whatever activities they could find.
 
The National Air and Space Museum was the only Smithsonian institution open, and it drew a crowd. Among the visitors were Russ Watters, 60, of St. Louis, and his 14-year-old son, Seth, who was touring Washington with his 8th-grade class.
 
"We're trying to find stuff that's open, so this is open," Watters said.
 
The storm had a major effect south of the Mason-Dixon line. Governors declared states of emergency in Virginia and Tennessee, where there were hundreds of traffic accidents and tens of thousands of power outages. Nearly 3,000 flights were canceled Monday.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    May 25, 2018 9:24 PM2018-05-26 01:24:00 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:24:50 GMT
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.    More
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.
    More

  • Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    May 27, 2018 4:51 PM2018-05-27 20:51:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore

  • Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    May 27, 2018 4:29 PM2018-05-27 20:29:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED POST: Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    May 26, 2018 3:45 PM2018-05-26 19:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore

  • Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    May 26, 2018 10:26 PM2018-05-27 02:26:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore

  • UPDATED POST: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    May 25, 2018 7:30 AM2018-05-25 11:30:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-26 22:06:54 GMT
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

  • Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

  • Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices